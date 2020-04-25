William Blair Weighs in on QuinStreet Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:QNST)

QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) – Analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2020 earnings estimates for QuinStreet in a report issued on Tuesday, April 21st. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.31. William Blair also issued estimates for QuinStreet’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $118.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.31 million. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 1.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine cut QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub cut QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Barrington Research cut QuinStreet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.40.

QuinStreet stock opened at $8.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $446.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.97. QuinStreet has a 12 month low of $5.76 and a 12 month high of $17.13.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QNST. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,291,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,256,000 after purchasing an additional 46,669 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 209,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 29,201 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,672,000 after purchasing an additional 162,065 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QuinStreet in the 3rd quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of QuinStreet in the 4th quarter worth $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

In other QuinStreet news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 6,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total value of $104,106.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,387,856.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 236,845 shares of company stock worth $3,035,125 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

