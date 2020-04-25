LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $6.50 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.65% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “LSI Industries is an Image Solutions company, combining integrated design, manufacturing, & technology to supply its own high quality lighting fixtures and graphics elements for applications in the retail, specialty niche, & commercial markets. The Company’s Lighting Segment produces high performance products dedicated to the outdoor, architectural outdoor, indoor, architectural indoor and accent/downlight markets. The Graphics Segment provides a vast array of products and services including signage, menu board systems, active digital signage, decorative fixturing, design support, engineering & project management for custom programs for today’s retail environment. The Company’s Technology Segment develops and designs high performance light engines, digital signage and other products using LED lighting technology, including large format LED video screens for the entertainment & sports markets. LSI’s major markets are the petroleum convenience store multisite retail & the commercial industrial lighting markets. “

Get LSI Industries alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on LYTS. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of LSI Industries in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital cut LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday.

NASDAQ:LYTS opened at $5.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $138.26 million, a PE ratio of 38.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.55. LSI Industries has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $7.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $71.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.99 million. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 1.20%. Equities analysts forecast that LSI Industries will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of LSI Industries during the first quarter worth about $290,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in LSI Industries by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 17,490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 6,849 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in LSI Industries by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 54,627 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in LSI Industries by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,618,013 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,789,000 after acquiring an additional 55,059 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in LSI Industries by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 93,059 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 8,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

LSI Industries Company Profile

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Lighting, Graphics, and Technology. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for the commercial, industrial, and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum/convenience store, quick-service, and automotive markets.

Read More: After-Hours Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LSI Industries (LYTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LSI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.