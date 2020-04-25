LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton is an international group of companies that is principally engaged in the production and sale of prestigious luxury goods under world-famous brand names. The five different sectors in which the Company operates are: Wines & Spirits, Fashion & Leather Goods, Perfumes & Cosmetics, Watches & Jewelry and Selective retailing. The company has expanded its international retail network all over the world. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton is headquartered in Paris, France. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on LVMUY. ValuEngine raised LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LVMUY opened at $74.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.57. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton has a 12 month low of $60.05 and a 12 month high of $97.55.

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Company Profile

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury products company. The company operates through Wines and Spirits; Fashion and Leather Goods; Perfumes and Cosmetics; Watches and Jewelry; Selective Retailing; and Other Activities business groups. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, Château Cheval Blanc, Château d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom Pérignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, Moët & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

