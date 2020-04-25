La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $7.25 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.15% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “LA JOLLA PHARMACEUTICAL CO. is engaged in the research and development of therapeutic products for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. “

Get La Jolla Pharmaceutical alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:LJPC opened at $6.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 2.16. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $13.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.05.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 million. As a group, research analysts predict that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kevin C. Tang bought 75,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $510,020.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin C. Tang bought 81,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.72 per share, with a total value of $547,512.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 29.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LJPC. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,061,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,115,000 after purchasing an additional 128,074 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 427,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 11,890 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at $1,120,000. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.93% of the company’s stock.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Profile

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), an injection for intravenous infusion indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock.

Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on La Jolla Pharmaceutical (LJPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.