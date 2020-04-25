Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.95% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Morphic Holding Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for autoimmune, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Morphic Holding Inc. is based in Waltham, Massachusetts. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on MORF. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Morphic in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine raised Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Morphic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of MORF opened at $14.96 on Friday. Morphic has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $33.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.94 million and a PE ratio of -5.56.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of ($0.33) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Morphic will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Morphic by 111.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Morphic by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Morphic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Morphic by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Morphic by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.93% of the company’s stock.

