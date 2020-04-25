Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.95% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Morphic Holding Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for autoimmune, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Morphic Holding Inc. is based in Waltham, Massachusetts. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on MORF. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Morphic in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine raised Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Morphic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of MORF opened at $14.96 on Friday. Morphic has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $33.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.94 million and a PE ratio of -5.56.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of ($0.33) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Morphic will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Morphic by 111.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Morphic by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Morphic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Morphic by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Morphic by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.93% of the company’s stock.

About Morphic

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. The company's lead product candidates in clinical development are MORF-720, a selective oral avb6 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and a4b7 specific integrin inhibitors for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

Recommended Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Morphic (MORF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Morphic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morphic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Microsoft Price Target Raised to $200.00 at Mizuho
Microsoft Price Target Raised to $200.00 at Mizuho
Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Marvell Technology Group to Buy
Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Marvell Technology Group to Buy
Monopar Therapeutics Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research
Monopar Therapeutics Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research
Mobile Mini Price Target Cut to $26.00
Mobile Mini Price Target Cut to $26.00
Mimecast Price Target Lowered to $45.00 at Cowen
Mimecast Price Target Lowered to $45.00 at Cowen
JCDecaux SA Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts
JCDecaux SA Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report