FY2020 Earnings Forecast for RLI Corp Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:RLI)

RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI) – Research analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of RLI in a report released on Thursday, April 23rd. B. Riley analyst R. Binner now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $2.40 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.50. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for RLI’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). RLI had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $233.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.68 million.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on RLI from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut RLI from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.75.

NYSE:RLI opened at $69.00 on Friday. RLI has a fifty-two week low of $66.02 and a fifty-two week high of $99.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 48.59 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.27.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of RLI by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of RLI by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 27,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of RLI by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of RLI by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of RLI by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Susan S. Fleming acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.22 per share, for a total transaction of $46,332.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,876.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

