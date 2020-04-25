Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is a financial and bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking products and services, merchant credit card services, trust and investment management, insurance and financial planning services. The company also offers commercial equipment leasing services which provided through Heartland Business Credit and multi-family and healthcare facility FHA financing is provided through Love Funding, Midland’s non-bank subsidiaries. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Effingham, Illinois. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson cut shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Midland States Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Stephens cut shares of Midland States Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MSBI opened at $14.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $342.39 million, a P/E ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. Midland States Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.22 and a 52-week high of $29.50.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $55.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.76 million. Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 9.23%. Analysts predict that Midland States Bancorp will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Mcdonnell purchased 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.92 per share, with a total value of $85,656.00. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSBI. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 178.3% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 143,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after purchasing an additional 92,234 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Midland States Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $1,371,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 513.4% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 63,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 53,035 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 197,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,715,000 after acquiring an additional 37,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 246,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,142,000 after acquiring an additional 35,680 shares in the last quarter. 49.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Commercial FHA Origination and Servicing, Wealth Management, and Other segments.

