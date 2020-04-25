Desjardins Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) – Desjardins cut their FY2020 EPS estimates for Rogers Communications in a research report issued on Thursday, April 23rd. Desjardins analyst M. Yaghi now anticipates that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings of $2.29 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.55.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.13. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on RCI. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Scotiabank raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research cut shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.36.

Shares of NYSE RCI opened at $41.41 on Friday. Rogers Communications has a 52-week low of $32.20 and a 52-week high of $54.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.77 and a 200-day moving average of $47.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.3519 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.92%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,120 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $15,668,000 after purchasing an additional 48,530 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,542,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 173,790 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,471,000 after purchasing an additional 41,344 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,711 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.53% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.