Luckin Coffee (NYSE:LK) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Luckin Coffee (NYSE:LK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.90% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Luckin Coffee Inc. engages in the retail sale of freshly brewed drinks, pre-made food and beverage items primarily in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates pick-up stores, relax stores and delivery kitchens under the Luckin brand as well as Luckin mobile app, Weixin mini-program and other third-party platforms. Luckin Coffee Inc. is based in Xiamen, the People’s Republic of China. “

Get Luckin Coffee alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LK. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Luckin Coffee from $27.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Luckin Coffee in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Luckin Coffee from $32.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Luckin Coffee presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.17.

Shares of NYSE:LK opened at $4.39 on Friday. Luckin Coffee has a 52-week low of $4.27 and a 52-week high of $51.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.62.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LK. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Luckin Coffee by 6,479.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,524,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470,777 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Luckin Coffee during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,084,000. Discovery Value Fund increased its position in shares of Luckin Coffee by 1,215.7% during the 4th quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 1,306,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,198 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Luckin Coffee by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,190,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,218,000 after purchasing an additional 938,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Luckin Coffee during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,600,000.

Luckin Coffee Company Profile

Luckin Coffee Inc engages in the retail sale of freshly brewed drinks, and pre-made food and beverage items in the People's Republic of China. It offers freshly brewed drinks, including freshly brewed coffee and non-coffee drinks; and food and beverage items, such as light meals. The company operates pick-up stores, relax stores, and delivery kitchens under the Luckin brand, as well as Luckin mobile app, Weixin mini-program, and other third-party platforms that cover the customer purchase process.

Read More: Price Target

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Luckin Coffee (LK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Luckin Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luckin Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.