Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC) by 60.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,307 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Entravision Communication worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entravision Communication during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entravision Communication during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entravision Communication during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Entravision Communication during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Entravision Communication by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 30,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Entravision Communication from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

EVC stock opened at $1.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.32. Entravision Communication has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $3.50. The company has a market cap of $123.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17.

Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Entravision Communication had a negative net margin of 7.21% and a positive return on equity of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $70.84 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.08%. Entravision Communication’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.33%.

In other news, Director Gilbert R. Vasquez acquired 25,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.09 per share, for a total transaction of $52,877.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 22.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as a media company that reaches and engages Hispanics across media channels and advertising platforms primarily in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Argentina, and other Latin America countries. The company operates through three segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media.

