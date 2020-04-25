Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Takes Position in Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Codorus Valley Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 370.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 5,139 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 106.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 4,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. 53.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CVLY opened at $12.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.54 million, a PE ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.92. Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.80 and a 1 year high of $24.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.44 and its 200 day moving average is $20.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 28th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%.

In other Codorus Valley Bancorp news, Director John W. Giambalvo bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.92 per share, with a total value of $35,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,158.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased 3,365 shares of company stock worth $60,438 over the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Codorus Valley Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine cut Codorus Valley Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits. It also offers commercial real estate, industrial, and construction loans; commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; and consumer loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and other loans.

