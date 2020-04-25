First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:FDNI) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:FDNI) by 67.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,347 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 284.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 33,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 25,091 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF stock opened at $25.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.60. First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF has a 12 month low of $19.28 and a 12 month high of $26.97.

