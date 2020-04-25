Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 116,005 Shares of Kindred Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KIN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Kindred Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KIN) by 80.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 116,005 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Kindred Biosciences worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIN. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Kindred Biosciences by 3.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 644,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after acquiring an additional 20,202 shares during the period. Silverback Asset Management LLC grew its position in Kindred Biosciences by 6.1% in the third quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC now owns 540,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after acquiring an additional 31,181 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Kindred Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $503,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Kindred Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

KIN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kindred Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Kindred Biosciences from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Guggenheim cut Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Kindred Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.96.

Shares of KIN opened at $3.99 on Friday. Kindred Biosciences Inc has a 12-month low of $3.11 and a 12-month high of $11.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.74. The company has a quick ratio of 7.35, a current ratio of 7.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.77 million, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 0.91.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.02). Kindred Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,442.41% and a negative return on equity of 60.50%. The company had revenue of $1.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 million. Analysts anticipate that Kindred Biosciences Inc will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

About Kindred Biosciences

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline consists of small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats.

