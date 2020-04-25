Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Takes Position in Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc (NYSE:LDP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc (NYSE:LDP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,367,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,861,000 after purchasing an additional 127,435 shares during the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 103,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 5,125 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 58,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 57,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 25,422 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE LDP opened at $22.71 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc has a twelve month low of $12.20 and a twelve month high of $27.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.90 and a 200 day moving average of $24.94.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be issued a $0.156 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.24%.

Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund company. Its investment objective is high current income through investment in preferred and other income securities. The secondary investment objective is capital appreciation. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

