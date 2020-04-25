Frontier Communications Corp (NASDAQ:FTR) Position Boosted by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Corp (NASDAQ:FTR) by 43.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 262,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,513 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Frontier Communications worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTR. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Frontier Communications by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 374,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 121,824 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Frontier Communications by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,766,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after buying an additional 166,644 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Frontier Communications by 578.1% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 113,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 96,791 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Frontier Communications by 113.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 172,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 92,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Frontier Communications by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 170,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 54,182 shares in the last quarter. 59.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FTR opened at $0.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.64. Frontier Communications Corp has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $2.90. The firm has a market cap of $24.59 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.43.

Frontier Communications (NASDAQ:FTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The utilities provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter. Frontier Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 72.91%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Frontier Communications Corp will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

FTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $0.90 price target on shares of Frontier Communications in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Frontier Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Frontier Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.21.

Frontier Communications Corporation provides communications services to consumer, commercial, and wholesale customers in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other services and products through a combination of fiber and copper-based networks to consumer customers. The company also provides Ethernet and traditional circuit-based services; software defined wide area network, managed Wi-Fi and cloud IT solutions, voice and Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), and Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) services, as well as hardware and network solutions and services to small and medium business, and large enterprises.

