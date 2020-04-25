Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 34,565 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 93.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,565 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QUAL. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:QUAL opened at $88.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.09. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.4104 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%.

Read More: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.