Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 29,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 10,723 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 11.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 3,413 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 92,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 10,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 121,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 62.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

NYSE:EARN opened at $8.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.04. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $11.99. The company has a market capitalization of $98.82 million, a P/E ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.28.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.37 million during the quarter. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a net margin of 259.70% and a return on equity of 7.19%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Company Profile

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

