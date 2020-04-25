Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN)

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 29,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 10,723 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 11.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 3,413 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 92,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 10,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 121,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 62.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

NYSE:EARN opened at $8.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.04. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $11.99. The company has a market capitalization of $98.82 million, a P/E ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.28.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.37 million during the quarter. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a net margin of 259.70% and a return on equity of 7.19%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Company Profile

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EARN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN)

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Frontier Communications Corp Position Boosted by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Frontier Communications Corp Position Boosted by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 34,565 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 34,565 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT
Mercantil Bank Holding Corp Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Mercantil Bank Holding Corp Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Energy Fuels Inc Stock Holdings Lifted by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Energy Fuels Inc Stock Holdings Lifted by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 94,803 Shares of Valhi, Inc.
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 94,803 Shares of Valhi, Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report