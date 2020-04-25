Mercantil Bank Holding Corp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Mercantil Bank Holding Corp (NASDAQ:AMTB) by 79.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,147 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Mercantil Bank were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Mercantil Bank by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mercantil Bank by 289.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Mercantil Bank in the first quarter valued at $87,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Mercantil Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mercantil Bank in the third quarter valued at $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Mercantil Bank alerts:

AMTB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mercantil Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercantil Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Mercantil Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.38.

Mercantil Bank stock opened at $12.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $519.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.88. Mercantil Bank Holding Corp has a 52 week low of $10.95 and a 52 week high of $23.59.

Mercantil Bank (NASDAQ:AMTB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Mercantil Bank had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $67.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.59 million. Research analysts expect that Mercantil Bank Holding Corp will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mercantil Bank Profile

Mercantil Bank Holding Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Corporate LATAM, Treasury, and Institutional.

Featured Article: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercantil Bank Holding Corp (NASDAQ:AMTB).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercantil Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantil Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.