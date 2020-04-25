Energy Fuels Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Stock Holdings Lifted by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Energy Fuels Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) by 124.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,977 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Energy Fuels were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter worth approximately $191,000. Old West Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Energy Fuels by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 4,366,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,340,000 after buying an additional 951,367 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Energy Fuels by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 120,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 49,588 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 286,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Energy Fuels by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,748,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,339,000 after buying an additional 39,344 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently commented on UUUU shares. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Energy Fuels in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on shares of Energy Fuels in a report on Friday.

Shares of Energy Fuels stock opened at $1.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.81. Energy Fuels Inc has a 12-month low of $0.78 and a 12-month high of $3.32.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.70 million during the quarter.

About Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of uranium in the United States. It operates in two segments, Conventional Uranium and ISR Uranium. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch uranium recovery facility located in Wyoming; the Alta Mesa project located in Texas; and the White Mesa Mill located in Utah.

