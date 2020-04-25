Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 94,803 Shares of Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) by 493.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 94,803 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Valhi were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Valhi by 103.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 15,169 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Valhi by 862.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 18,025 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Valhi by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 18,782 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Valhi by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 49,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 19,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Valhi by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 419,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 66,331 shares in the last quarter. 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VHI opened at $0.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $305.31 million, a PE ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.60. Valhi, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.76 and a 12 month high of $3.17.

Valhi (NYSE:VHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $414.10 million during the quarter. Valhi had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 13.78%.

About Valhi

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses worldwide. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

