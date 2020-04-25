Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Takes Position in XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of XPEL as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in XPEL during the fourth quarter worth about $987,000. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of XPEL during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $690,000. Cavalier Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPEL during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in XPEL during the fourth quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in XPEL by 705.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 13.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of XPEL from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

NASDAQ XPEL opened at $10.92 on Friday. XPEL has a one year low of $4.19 and a one year high of $18.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.08 million and a PE ratio of 21.41.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $39.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.44 million. Equities analysts forecast that XPEL will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

XPEL Company Profile

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Netherlands. The company offers paint protection films; headlight protection; automotive window films; and plotters. It also provides apparel, merchandise, aftercare products, paint protection films, microfiber products, install tools, and paint protection film install tolls through online.

