Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 12,555 Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,555 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Geospace Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Geospace Technologies by 13.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 334,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,136,000 after purchasing an additional 40,299 shares in the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Geospace Technologies by 219.1% in the 4th quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 42,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 28,843 shares during the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Geospace Technologies by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 409,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,873,000 after acquiring an additional 21,408 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Geospace Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $288,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Geospace Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. 70.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard F. Miles bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.55 per share, for a total transaction of $65,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,830. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GEOS opened at $5.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.79. The company has a market cap of $69.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 2.34. Geospace Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $4.61 and a 52 week high of $17.66.

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a net margin of 4.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $25.70 million during the quarter.

GEOS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut Geospace Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Geospace Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th.

About Geospace Technologies

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.

