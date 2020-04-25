Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 5,775 Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:GUSH)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:GUSH) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 5,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Separately, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares in the fourth quarter worth $87,000.

NYSEARCA:GUSH opened at $30.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.30. Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares has a 52-week low of $12.28 and a 52-week high of $5,092.00.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:GUSH)

