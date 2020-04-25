Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys New Shares in Relmada Therapeutics Inc (OTCMKTS:RLMD)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics Inc (OTCMKTS:RLMD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Relmada Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Relmada Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $253,000.

OTCMKTS RLMD opened at $36.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.26 and its 200 day moving average is $34.87. Relmada Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $6.60 and a twelve month high of $52.22.

RLMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Relmada Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Relmada Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company.

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, is being developed as a rapidly acting, oral agent for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and/or other potential CNS pathological conditions.

