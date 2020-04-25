Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH) by 59.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,836 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,647 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Biglari worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Biglari by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,417 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 5,595 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biglari in the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Biglari by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Biglari by 197.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Biglari by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,050 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period.

BH opened at $58.00 on Friday. Biglari Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $37.85 and a 1-year high of $165.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.89 and a 200-day moving average of $95.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $131.89 million and a P/E ratio of 0.44.

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 413 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 55 franchised units.

