Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Makes New $209,000 Investment in Gamco Investors Inc (NYSE:GBL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gamco Investors Inc (NYSE:GBL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,724 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Gamco Investors by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 12,811 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,901 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Gamco Investors by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 186,660 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after buying an additional 3,983 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Gamco Investors by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 10,838 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Gamco Investors by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 144,175 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,810,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Gamco Investors by 96.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,192 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gamco Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of GBL opened at $12.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.26. Gamco Investors Inc has a 1-year low of $9.03 and a 1-year high of $22.81. The stock has a market cap of $335.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.68.

Gamco Investors (NYSE:GBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The closed-end fund reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gamco Investors had a net margin of 26.23% and a return on equity of 282.23%. The firm had revenue of $86.28 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Gamco Investors’s payout ratio is currently 2.27%.

In related news, Director Leslie B. Daniels acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.19 per share, for a total transaction of $151,900.00. 80.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Gamco Investors

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

