13,144 Shares in Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE:SI) Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE:SI) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 13,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Silvergate Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. SoftVest Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Silvergate Capital during the fourth quarter worth $330,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Silvergate Capital during the fourth quarter worth $355,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

In other Silvergate Capital news, EVP John M. Bonino bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.14 per share, for a total transaction of $91,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,223.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE SI opened at $13.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.79. Silvergate Capital Corporation has a 52 week low of $7.60 and a 52 week high of $16.95.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.76 million for the quarter.

SI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research report on Monday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised Silvergate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.83.

Silvergate Capital Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

See Also: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE:SI).

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.