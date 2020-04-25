Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Decreases Stake in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) by 43.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 609 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Kaman were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kaman in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kaman in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Kaman in the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Kaman by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kaman by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KAMN. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Kaman from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Alembic Global Advisors raised Kaman from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.50.

In related news, CEO Neal J. Keating purchased 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.23 per share, for a total transaction of $98,402.50. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:KAMN opened at $33.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $943.45 million, a PE ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 3.82. Kaman Co. has a 12 month low of $29.38 and a 12 month high of $68.24.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Kaman had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $237.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kaman Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Kaman’s payout ratio is currently 49.08%.

Kaman Company Profile

Kaman Corporation operates in the aerospace and distribution markets. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and Aerospace. The Distribution segment distributes electro-mechanical products; bearings; and power transmission, motion control, and electrical and fluid power components, as well as offers value-added services.

