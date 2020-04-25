Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Sells 800 Shares of LifeVantage Corp (NASDAQ:LFVN)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in LifeVantage Corp (NASDAQ:LFVN) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in LifeVantage were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LFVN. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of LifeVantage by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,148,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,934,000 after purchasing an additional 31,470 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LifeVantage by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 542,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,462,000 after purchasing an additional 57,249 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of LifeVantage by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 249,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 12,710 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LifeVantage by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 163,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 20,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LifeVantage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,088,000. 47.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Justin Rose sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 136,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,641,708. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Darren Jay Jensen sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total value of $69,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 502,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,799,296.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,750 shares of company stock worth $170,510 over the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded LifeVantage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Shares of LFVN opened at $13.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.00. LifeVantage Corp has a one year low of $7.75 and a one year high of $17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $187.04 million, a P/E ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.07.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.15. LifeVantage had a return on equity of 44.94% and a net margin of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of $61.24 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that LifeVantage Corp will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, and distribution of nutraceutical dietary supplements and skin care products. The company offers Protandim, a scientifically-validated dietary supplement; LifeVantage TrueScience, an anti-aging skin care product; Axio, a line of energy drink mixes; Omega+, a fish oil dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and Vitamin D3; and PhysIQ, a weight management system, as well as Petandim for Dogs, a companion pet supplement formulated to treat oxidative stress in dogs.

