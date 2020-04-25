Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Innoviva Inc (NASDAQ:INVA)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Innoviva Inc (NASDAQ:INVA) by 47.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Innoviva were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,893,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,775,000 after purchasing an additional 312,010 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innoviva by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,665,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,582,000 after acquiring an additional 417,600 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Innoviva by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 595,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,433,000 after acquiring an additional 27,212 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innoviva by 123.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 556,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,887,000 after acquiring an additional 307,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innoviva by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 407,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,767,000 after acquiring an additional 10,487 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

INVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine lowered Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ INVA opened at $13.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 80.29, a current ratio of 80.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.95. Innoviva Inc has a twelve month low of $7.58 and a twelve month high of $15.35.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $75.97 million for the quarter. Innoviva had a net margin of 60.35% and a return on equity of 58.66%. On average, research analysts expect that Innoviva Inc will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Innoviva, Inc. purchased 7,717,661 shares of Innoviva stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.87 per share, with a total value of $22,149,687.07. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA), vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate (FF); ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA and LABA.

