Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Stock Position Lowered by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 34.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Verint Systems by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Verint Systems by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 76,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,211,000 after buying an additional 4,949 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Verint Systems by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,201,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,511,000 after buying an additional 81,883 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Verint Systems by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 111,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,181,000 after buying an additional 45,136 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRNT opened at $42.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.57. Verint Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.44 and a 1 year high of $62.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.10.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The technology company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.05). Verint Systems had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $339.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verint Systems Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 76,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total transaction of $3,090,664.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 766,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,145,595.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 9,950 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total transaction of $404,069.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,594,800.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,939 shares of company stock valued at $4,576,007 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

VRNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Imperial Capital cut their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Verint Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.22.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

