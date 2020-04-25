Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Has $47,000 Position in VanEck Vectors Russia Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:RSXJ)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:RSXJ) by 51.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned 0.13% of VanEck Vectors Russia Small-Cap ETF worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Sepio Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period.

VanEck Vectors Russia Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $25.80 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Russia Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $19.58 and a twelve month high of $39.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.72 and a 200-day moving average of $33.59.

