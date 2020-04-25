Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) by 93.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,485 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 35,632 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Centennial Resource Development were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,447,896 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,689,000 after purchasing an additional 216,415 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 3,600,833 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $16,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,390 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 867,219 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,007,000 after acquiring an additional 44,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CDAM UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 1,673,428 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,556,000 after acquiring an additional 229,450 shares in the last quarter.

Get Centennial Resource Development alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Centennial Resource Development from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centennial Resource Development presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.69.

In related news, Director Steven J. Shapiro bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.92 per share, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 146,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,323.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO George S. Glyphis acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $28,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 708,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,021.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDEV opened at $0.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.81. The stock has a market cap of $121.90 million, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 3.26. Centennial Resource Development Inc has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $10.90.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $256.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.01 million. Centennial Resource Development had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development Inc will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.