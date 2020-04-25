Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc (NYSE:WAIR)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc (NYSE:WAIR) by 225,400.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,508 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Wesco Aircraft were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Wesco Aircraft in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Wesco Aircraft by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,162 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Wesco Aircraft by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wesco Aircraft in the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Wesco Aircraft by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 16,882 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 5,539 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WAIR opened at $11.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $7.38 and a 12 month high of $11.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.02.

Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc distributes aerospace products and provides supply chain management services to the aerospace industry in North America and internationally. Its services include distribution, supplier relationships management, quality assurance, kitting, just-in-time delivery, chemical management, third-party logistics or fourth-party logistics program, and point-of-use inventory management.

