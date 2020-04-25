Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Purchases New Shares in Provention Bio Inc (NASDAQ:PRVB)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Provention Bio Inc (NASDAQ:PRVB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRVB. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Provention Bio during the third quarter worth about $117,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Provention Bio during the third quarter worth about $512,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Provention Bio during the third quarter worth about $145,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Provention Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Provention Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $679,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jason Hoitt purchased 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $28,125.00. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PRVB opened at $12.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.97. The firm has a market cap of $562.50 million, a PE ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 4.86. Provention Bio Inc has a 1 year low of $2.91 and a 1 year high of $22.82.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. Analysts predict that Provention Bio Inc will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

PRVB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provention Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital raised their price target on shares of Provention Bio from $18.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.40.

Provention Bio Company Profile

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D.

