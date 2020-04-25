York Water Co (NASDAQ:YORW) Holdings Raised by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in York Water Co (NASDAQ:YORW) by 280.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in York Water were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in York Water by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 281,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,047,000 after buying an additional 6,540 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in York Water by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,990,000 after buying an additional 20,552 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in York Water by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 90,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,174,000 after buying an additional 38,002 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of York Water by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 64,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 10,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of York Water by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 48,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:YORW opened at $41.83 on Friday. York Water Co has a 1 year low of $33.06 and a 1 year high of $49.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $544.50 million, a PE ratio of 37.68 and a beta of 0.28.

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). York Water had a net margin of 27.92% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $13.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that York Water Co will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.1802 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from York Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. York Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.86%.

YORW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of York Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of York Water from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It also owns and operates three wastewater collection systems and two wastewater treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. In addition, the company has a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns seven wells that supply water to its customers in Carroll Valley Borough and Cumberland Township, Adams County.

