Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt (NYSE:MSD) Shares Sold by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt (NYSE:MSD) by 51.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,118 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 226,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 85,102 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 182,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 8,950 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 138,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 94,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 10,525 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $842,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MSD opened at $7.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.17. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $10.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Profile

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.

