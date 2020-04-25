Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Sells 27,179 Shares of Front Yard Residential Corp (NYSE:RESI)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Front Yard Residential Corp (NYSE:RESI) by 87.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,179 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Front Yard Residential were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Front Yard Residential by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 337,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after purchasing an additional 32,265 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC bought a new position in Front Yard Residential during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,120,000. Ellington Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Front Yard Residential by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 288,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 33,640 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Front Yard Residential by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 962,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,873,000 after acquiring an additional 121,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Front Yard Residential by 107.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 27,867 shares during the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RESI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Front Yard Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Front Yard Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Front Yard Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

Shares of NYSE:RESI opened at $12.32 on Friday. Front Yard Residential Corp has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $13.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.52 and a 200-day moving average of $11.81. The stock has a market cap of $640.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 0.82.

Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.46). Front Yard Residential had a negative return on equity of 14.33% and a negative net margin of 26.74%. The business had revenue of $52.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.78 million.

In other Front Yard Residential news, major shareholder Deer Park Road Management Comp purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.05 per share, for a total transaction of $301,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 332,593 shares of company stock valued at $3,096,330. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Front Yard is an industry leader in providing quality, affordable rental homes to America's families. Our homes offer exceptional value in a variety of suburban communities that have easy accessibility to metropolitan areas. Front Yard's tenants enjoy the space and comfort that is unique to single-family housing at reasonable prices.

