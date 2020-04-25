Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires Shares of 8,866 EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in EXACT Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,670,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in EXACT Sciences by 154.6% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 443 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of EXACT Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 129.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 497 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of EXACT Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

EXAS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on EXACT Sciences from $127.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Evercore ISI started coverage on EXACT Sciences in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub downgraded EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on EXACT Sciences from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. EXACT Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.94.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 4,910 shares of EXACT Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total transaction of $417,890.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,039,958.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 1,153 shares of EXACT Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.68, for a total value of $116,084.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,280.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 54,679 shares of company stock worth $4,236,863 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXAS opened at $75.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. EXACT Sciences Co. has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $123.99. The company has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.37 and a beta of 1.76.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.91. EXACT Sciences had a negative return on equity of 18.78% and a negative net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $295.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.39 million. Research analysts anticipate that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

