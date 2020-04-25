Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes $515,000 Position in J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,887 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JCOM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of J2 Global by 19.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,475,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of J2 Global in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in J2 Global by 92.4% during the first quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 167,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,508,000 after buying an additional 80,273 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in J2 Global by 341.1% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 4.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JCOM opened at $75.11 on Friday. J2 Global Inc has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $104.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.36.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.12. J2 Global had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 15.95%. The firm had revenue of $405.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that J2 Global Inc will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on JCOM shares. BidaskClub raised shares of J2 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on J2 Global from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on J2 Global in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Barclays began coverage on J2 Global in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of J2 Global in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. J2 Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.18.

In other J2 Global news, Director Stephen Ross sold 2,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total transaction of $249,548.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,675.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vivek Shah bought 13,354 shares of J2 Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.74 per share, with a total value of $998,077.96. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 650,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,652,451.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

