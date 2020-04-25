Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes $515,000 Position in J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,887 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JCOM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of J2 Global by 19.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,475,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of J2 Global in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in J2 Global by 92.4% during the first quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 167,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,508,000 after buying an additional 80,273 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in J2 Global by 341.1% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 4.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of JCOM opened at $75.11 on Friday. J2 Global Inc has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $104.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.36.
Several analysts recently issued reports on JCOM shares. BidaskClub raised shares of J2 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on J2 Global from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on J2 Global in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Barclays began coverage on J2 Global in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of J2 Global in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. J2 Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.18.
In other J2 Global news, Director Stephen Ross sold 2,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total transaction of $249,548.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,675.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vivek Shah bought 13,354 shares of J2 Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.74 per share, with a total value of $998,077.96. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 650,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,652,451.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.
About J2 Global
j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.
