Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $523,000 in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter valued at $107,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter valued at about $193,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. 85.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Jerry Moyes sold 290,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total transaction of $8,630,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,183.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KNX opened at $35.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $27.03 and a 1 year high of $40.46.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.75%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KNX shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.21.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

