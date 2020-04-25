Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires Shares of 38,200 Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 38,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.11% of Dime Community Bancshares as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $528,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,510,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,527 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 16,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 350,865 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,330,000 after acquiring an additional 74,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Dime Community Bancshares alerts:

In other news, CFO Avinash Reddy bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.69 per share, for a total transaction of $39,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth J. Mahon bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.69 per share, for a total transaction of $196,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 12,600 shares of company stock valued at $251,280. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DCOM opened at $15.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $539.49 million, a PE ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.43 and a 1 year high of $22.50.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $43.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.87 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 6.42%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DCOM shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dime Community Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.88.

Dime Community Bancshares Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Dime Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dime Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.