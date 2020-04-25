Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Reduces Stock Position in First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its holdings in First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,175 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,580 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FFBC. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in First Financial Bancorp by 27.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 811,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,864,000 after buying an additional 177,035 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 3.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 94,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $487,000. First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 654,547 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,652,000 after purchasing an additional 15,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $311,000. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Financial Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:FFBC opened at $13.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.96. First Financial Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.82 and a twelve month high of $26.19.

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $149.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.27 million. First Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 8.82%. On average, analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

FFBC has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered First Financial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. TheStreet lowered First Financial Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine downgraded First Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

About First Financial Bancorp

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

See Also: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.