Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 552,247 Shares of Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) by 60.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 365,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 552,247 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.44% of Mallinckrodt worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MNK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Mallinckrodt by 114.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mallinckrodt during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Mallinckrodt during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mallinckrodt in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, SkyOak Wealt LLC bought a new stake in Mallinckrodt in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MNK stock opened at $3.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 2.71. Mallinckrodt PLC has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $18.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.47.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.35. Mallinckrodt had a positive return on equity of 27.05% and a negative net margin of 31.51%. The company had revenue of $804.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Mallinckrodt PLC will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on MNK shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mallinckrodt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Mallinckrodt to $3.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup started coverage on Mallinckrodt in a research report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Cfra lowered their price objective on Mallinckrodt from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mallinckrodt in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mallinckrodt presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.88.

Mallinckrodt Company Profile

Mallinckrodt plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Brands, and Specialty Generics and Amitiza.

