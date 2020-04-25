Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.09 Per Share

Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wintrust Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.12. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.60 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $374.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.20 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 9.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Monday, April 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wintrust Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.60.

NASDAQ WTFC opened at $36.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Wintrust Financial has a 12-month low of $22.02 and a 12-month high of $78.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTFC. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 100.0% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 29.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 528,536 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,160,000 after buying an additional 119,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,142,616 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,011,000 after purchasing an additional 127,282 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gary D. Sweeney purchased 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.23 per share, with a total value of $29,718.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,123.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

