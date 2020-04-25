Analysts Set Expectations for Zions Bancorporation NA’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Zions Bancorporation NA in a report issued on Wednesday, April 22nd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation NA’s FY2020 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $689.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.00 million. Zions Bancorporation NA had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 9.36%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ZION. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Zions Bancorporation NA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.16.

Shares of ZION opened at $29.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.71. Zions Bancorporation NA has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $52.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.24.

In other Zions Bancorporation NA news, VP Alan M. Forney sold 3,029 shares of Zions Bancorporation NA stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $140,757.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,312.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 4,631 shares of Zions Bancorporation NA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $213,952.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,131.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,660 shares of company stock valued at $715,990 in the last ninety days. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 28.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,828,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,409,000 after purchasing an additional 405,677 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 210.3% during the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 29,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 193.1% during the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 10,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 257,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,383,000 after purchasing an additional 13,948 shares in the last quarter. 99.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

