Bexil (OTCMKTS:BXLC) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $11.41

Bexil Co. (OTCMKTS:BXLC)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.41 and traded as low as $11.35. Bexil shares last traded at $11.35, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.41 and its 200-day moving average is $13.06.

About Bexil (OTCMKTS:BXLC)

Bexil Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in investment management and securities trading activities in the United States. It also operates as a mutual fund underwriter or sponsor. Bexil Corporation was founded in 1955 and is based in New York, New York.

