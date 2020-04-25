RDL Realisation (LON:RDL) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $133.97

RDL Realisation PLC (LON:RDL)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.97 and traded as low as $55.00. RDL Realisation shares last traded at $57.70, with a volume of 2,485 shares.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 133.97 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 163.91.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a GBX 106 ($1.39) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 64.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This is a positive change from RDL Realisation’s previous dividend of $33.00.

RDL Realisation Company Profile (LON:RDL)

Ranger Direct Lending Fund Plc is a closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to seek to provide shareholders with an attractive return, principally in the form of quarterly income distributions, by acquiring a portfolio of debt obligations (such as loans, invoice receivables and asset financing arrangements) that have been originated or issued by direct lending platforms.

