Temple Bar Investment Trust (LON:TMPL) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $697.70

Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC (LON:TMPL) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $697.70 and traded as low as $689.37. Temple Bar Investment Trust shares last traded at $694.00, with a volume of 385,692 shares.

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 697.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,188.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.99, a quick ratio of 26.42 and a current ratio of 26.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.10 million and a PE ratio of -12.66.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a GBX 18.39 ($0.24) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.34%. This is a positive change from Temple Bar Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $11.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Temple Bar Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.80%.

In other Temple Bar Investment Trust news, insider Shefaly Yogendra bought 200 shares of Temple Bar Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,196 ($15.73) per share, with a total value of £2,392 ($3,146.54).

About Temple Bar Investment Trust (LON:TMPL)

Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Investec Fund Managers Ltd. It is co-managed by Investec Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

