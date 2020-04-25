Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust (LON:ASL) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $884.52

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc (LON:ASL) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $884.52 and traded as low as $836.24. Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust shares last traded at $840.00, with a volume of 124,470 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 884.52 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,265.62. The company has a market capitalization of $752.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.99.

In other news, insider Richard Davidson bought 3,000 shares of Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 681 ($8.96) per share, for a total transaction of £20,430 ($26,874.51).

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberforth Partners LLP. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small-cap companies.

